Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People know what to do with people who appear to think and behave in familiar ways. So conformity makes people comfortable. For you, there's quite a lot that takes priority over other people's comfort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The story of the world begins with a word. So does the story of you, the tale of today, the one about the future. Words are the beginning. Nothing becomes something as soon as you start talking about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't want the kind of friends you have to try too hard with. You'll experiment to find just the right way to let people know who you are, where you've been and what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People say they're doing nothing when, of course, that's impossible. They're doing nothing worth mentioning, maybe, and what you choose to mention or omit will be the secret to your brilliant charm.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are so many deep layers and implications to the state of mind called boredom that some neuroscientists have begun to specialize in boredom and study it exclusively. Your boredom will be a kind of passageway today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In order to do a good job, you'll have to manage your feelings and responses. This emotional labor is the hardest part of a job or relationship and should not be given away for free.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

