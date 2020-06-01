Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Not all your relationships are meant to float, but you try to lighten them up as much as possible. You overlook faults, forgive the little things and find humor where you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's pretty easy to know when it's time to do the right thing; it's always now. "He who postpones the hour of living rightly is like the rustic who waits for the river to run out before he crosses." -- Horace

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Destiny definitely has played a strong supporting role in your life, but you are still the big star of the picture. You can counter any move destiny makes with an alternative timeline of your own creation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Anger is more active than sadness. Fear can go a lot of different ways -- paralyzing, motivating, confusion, clarity. The same goes for love. Don't be afraid of any emotion. Let them power you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are kind, respectful and sensitive to the needs of others. You see problems as puzzles to be solved and setbacks as opportunities. Your leadership will be sought after.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In order to be promoted, prioritized or generally sought out, you must demonstrate the kind of performance someone is looking for. It won't be hard for you, once you know what's expected. Research and ask.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

