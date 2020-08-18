Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do not doubt that you can go beyond your previous limits. "Start by doing what's necessary; then do what's possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible." -- St. Francis of Assisi

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's easier to forgive an enemy than it is to let someone close to you off the hook. Do both. No one is ever so free as they are when they are free of resentment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Inside every long-term, mutually caring relationship, a little impatience must fall. How these less-than-ideal moments get handled can be defining in the relationship. It's an opportunity for grace and resilience.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Questions will lead you down a path. Don't be overly eager to get to the answer. Answers may be briefly satisfying, but once they come, the journey is over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are needed, and it's wonderful to feel like your help makes a difference. Accept help when it is offered and you'll allow someone else to feel this wonderful feeling.