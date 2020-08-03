Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being stuck is a thing that happens when you're afraid of loss. Once you're willing to lose a thing, you can drop it. There's suddenly some wiggle room, if not an entire swath of space you can simply walk on out of.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you can't quite put words to this thing you're doing, don't let that bother you. As suggested by the ancient philosopher Laotzu, "The way is ever nameless."

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There is no need to reach or struggle for your contentment; you only need to claim it if you want it. If you don't, that is fine, too. It will be waiting for you either way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you can't lessen the measurable impact of a thing, you can still alter the immeasurable elements. Only you can determine how much it means to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can love a plant all you want, but it will grow according to the sunlight and soil, not according to your love. To position and provide what's required for thriving -- this is how to effectively love a plant or anything else.