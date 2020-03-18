Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Here they come -- people who not only appreciate your good qualities but will promote and showcase them as well. It's because you're ready. Also, there's something for everyone to gain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll allow yourself some of what you want, but not all of it. It won't drain your willpower to save some for later because you're so focused on the joy of playing the long game.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Don't believe everything you say to yourself today. Just because a voice happens to be coming from inside you instead of from the outside world doesn't make that voice true. Nor is it your real opinion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Birdsongs are sweet, but you don't like to keep anything in a cage. In all relationships, you'll try to hold on to the moment without holding anyone from their freedom.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're striving for something. If you happen to arrive at that moment when the other person is looking away, keep practicing until you can do this trick consistently and on command.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Habits of mind are just like other habits, in that they creep into your life and take over. You may as well be adding the ones you'd prefer instead of falling into whatever comes along.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

