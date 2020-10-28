Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's easier to create a scenario than it is to change it. The best interactions will be partly spontaneous and partly designed. You can't control other people, but you can powerfully position yourself to maximize your influence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Making connections is easier with a mutually agreeable proposition, but right now that's not what's on the table. You can say yes to a person even though you have to say no to the offer the person is making.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You provide a mirror for others. They feel seen and heard. Your manner of relating is a gift, an emotional balm. Such exchanges are more valuable than most realize. Indeed, they can alleviate suffering.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Relationships, like time, are always moving forward. So don't be surprised if the thing that worked three months or three years ago will work differently now, or won't work at all. This is an invitation to get creative.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're ditching the guided tour and striking out on your own. After all, who can tell you what you're interested in? Not even you, but you'll know it when you see it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What you give is exceptionally valuable, and yet, as it can go in the extremely high-end places, the price tag reflecting that value isn't attached. One has to know to know. If they don't know, they don't belong in the shop.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Leave yourself room for flexibility. Knowing what you are willing and not willing to do is tricky because it constantly changes depending on who is asking, the convenience of the ask and other variables in the moment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some problems need to be approached as you would a garden. You pay attention for a short while -- seed, weed, trim -- and then you leave it to do what it will until your next visit.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your distinct upbringing is a strength. There may be things about it that you don't feel the need to share, and yet, you can be sure that you are a stronger person because of all you've experienced.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When the job is over, the problem is solved; the drain is plugged... it seems it should be a moment of relief, and yet, there's a pang instead, representative of an affectionate involvement with trouble.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When connecting with people you know well, you can predict where the interaction will go. And this is why it's important to add a variable to the scenario -- new location, different sidekicks, odd timing -- just to keep it fresh.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Among your goals is one that's as ambitious as it is undefined. Perhaps the reason you haven't stated exactly the result you are looking for is that it's intangible; it's a feeling or a state of mind.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
