Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll sense that there's something new on the horizon and won't wait around for others to educate you about it. You'll read up, ask around and figure out what you need to know to get to the next place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't punish yourself for having strong feelings of affection. They are inconvenient, but in a sense, you depend on your affection. Feeling tenderness and want of another person makes you more alive, more human.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You doubt the judgment of others, even when their judgment is liking you very much -- especially then, actually. Your doubt is ridiculous, but your modesty is better than any other alternative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When it feels like you're running against the wind, stop, turn around and put up a sail. It's scary to go where life blows you, and that's only because you can't see the wonderful place you're going yet. You will love it there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are varieties of silence. Some are heavy and some float. There are silences that smile and silences that glow. You can fall in love with a certain kind of silence. Today will bring you a sample platter.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The sacred will call you near. You'll know it by its feeling, which will be hard to miss. The poet Wendell Berry writes, "There are no unsacred places; there are only sacred places and desecrated places."

