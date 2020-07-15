Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can capitalize on the special connection you have with your fellow fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) today, especially in a social or professional sense.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The flip side becomes a real possibility today. Relationships change suits; platonic relationships could turn romantic or professional or something else entirely as a fresh need inspires different behaviors.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The famous Dr. Martin Luther King speech says, "I have a dream." What it didn't say is, "I have money," nor, "I have a plan." Focus on the vision. It's the most important part now.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because someone was forward enough to ask for the moon, you now get your slice of it. It's time to join the big thinkers and rule breakers again. A better future hangs in the balance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Indecision throttles creativity. When you make up your mind to make up your mind, the result will be change in rapid succession. Life will fuse with imagination.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The theme is: enjoying the ordinary. Chores are pleasant exercise. Errands are a chance to connect with the people in your neighborhood. All is running smoothly, something to appreciate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll sense that there's something new on the horizon and won't wait around for others to educate you about it. You'll read up, ask around and figure out what you need to know to get to the next place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't punish yourself for having strong feelings of affection. They are inconvenient, but in a sense, you depend on your affection. Feeling tenderness and want of another person makes you more alive, more human.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You doubt the judgment of others, even when their judgment is liking you very much -- especially then, actually. Your doubt is ridiculous, but your modesty is better than any other alternative.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When it feels like you're running against the wind, stop, turn around and put up a sail. It's scary to go where life blows you, and that's only because you can't see the wonderful place you're going yet. You will love it there.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are varieties of silence. Some are heavy and some float. There are silences that smile and silences that glow. You can fall in love with a certain kind of silence. Today will bring you a sample platter.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The sacred will call you near. You'll know it by its feeling, which will be hard to miss. The poet Wendell Berry writes, "There are no unsacred places; there are only sacred places and desecrated places."
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
