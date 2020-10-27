Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Associative memories will play a role in today's decision-making process, although not all of the memories are vivid, many being as faint as ghosts and yet still powerfully influential.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Wherever you go, you cultivate a sense of belonging meant for everyone around you, not just the few you know or the few that are similar to you. In this way, you are a light in the world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No state of being is intrinsically better than another, though you have your preferences. You wouldn't willingly choose to be inconvenienced or uncomfortable, though what you gain will make the trouble worthwhile.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You probably don't realize how important it is that you show up. You are bringing something of value to the table, though because it is also integral to who you are, you don't experience it as anything out of the ordinary.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You set out knowing what you want at the end of the journey. Getting that specific prize will not, in the end, be very important. It's the hope of a prize that opens the world, not the prize itself.