Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your ability to project into the future is even better than usual, so use it to avoid getting into a position where the tide will come in over your head. Some risks aren't worth taking.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most voting doesn't happen on a ballot, rather it occurs in moments of social validation through the investment of attention, interest and time. You'll get many votes today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your belief about what things mean will add dimension to this year's passions and quests. Loved ones will accept your help and act on your advice.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you get something new, your first assignment is usually figuring out where to put it. Everything needs a place. Things have to have their place for you to know how you're going to use them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You started a venture charitably. You gave attention and money without the expectation of something in return. Now you're at a point where something different must happen for this trade of time and resources to be equitable.

