Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your ability to project into the future is even better than usual, so use it to avoid getting into a position where the tide will come in over your head. Some risks aren't worth taking.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most voting doesn't happen on a ballot, rather it occurs in moments of social validation through the investment of attention, interest and time. You'll get many votes today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your belief about what things mean will add dimension to this year's passions and quests. Loved ones will accept your help and act on your advice.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you get something new, your first assignment is usually figuring out where to put it. Everything needs a place. Things have to have their place for you to know how you're going to use them.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You started a venture charitably. You gave attention and money without the expectation of something in return. Now you're at a point where something different must happen for this trade of time and resources to be equitable.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Test your theories. Reality is ruled by timing and the availability of resources. Things that fit together in physical space will fit together in other ways, too. The rhythm of the day will be dictated by such logistics.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Social media has made professional and social outreach much more accessible. There was a time in which it wasn't so easy to find people as it is now. Today, you'll utilize this to fill a position or need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you get good advice, you'll pass it on, but maybe you won't take it. You're holding out for something that resonates on many levels, something that makes both poetic and logical sense.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sound rules environments, often uncomfortably. Consider who is talking more or generating noise otherwise. The noisiest one is the one who is in charge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Not getting what you want comes with problems that you know about. Getting what you want comes with a whole set of new and different problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Imagine bigger -- not because bigger is better but because it's empowering to understand the edges of scale. Smaller living can feel enormous but only when you know the full range.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Social influence has your eye adjusting to new trends. Fashions change, and you change right along with them. Soon, you'll lead instead of following this tide.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.