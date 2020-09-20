Horoscopes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). At the root of a predicament is a motive. To understand how the predicament came to be, you must understand the motive. Today, the answers will defy logic. Today, the answers will be hidden in a heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Hesitation, reticence, dread, anxiety -- these are all messages sent from one part of yourself to another. Listen and heed the call. It will help you steer away from the rocks and into deeper waters and calmer situations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Who is in control? If you know this, you will begin to know how best to work the situation and possibly turn it to your advantage. If you misunderstand this, the consequences will teach you where you went wrong.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Love doesn't solve every problem. For instance, you can't eat it, nor can you rely on it to make two lives jive together in perfect sync. Love is a crucial ingredient in the recipe, but it's not the only ingredient.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The one who makes the first move is always more vulnerable -- to rejection, judgment, errors and more. That's what makes the first move a power move. The advantages are commensurate with the risk.