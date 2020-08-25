Horoscopes (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Nice isn't always good, and not nice isn't always bad. There are many reasons people have for doing what they do and for being in the mood they are in. Stay aware of the bigger picture.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Doing only what you like provides you with but a bland palate of satisfactions. Incorporate what you dislike, and you're onto something. But it really starts to get interesting when you dive into what you despise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A sense of vulnerability is in there somewhere, but if you're not paying attention, then you'll miss it and the gift it wraps around -- namely, the ability to connect deeply to the humanity in others who know the feeling.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As for those things you do but cannot link to any tangible gain, in those actions are clues, strands of spiritual DNA, truths. Examine those actions through a microscope and find miniature maps of your heart.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If something is important, then it's worth fighting for. Fighting for unimportant things doesn't really happen. If there's a fight over something that seems trivial, it's only because that's not what the fight is really about.