LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've been shaped by wonderful, terrible, trying, fortunate and unusual happenings. You'll be inspired to think about your story differently and learn to tell it to yourself and others in more empowering terms.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're starting to understand the role that could fit you better. You see it in your mind's eye. One small action leads to the next, and soon you'll be leaning and living in such a way that makes your vision an inevitability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). React a little slower than you think you should. It will give you a chance to really get what you're reacting to, which is the underlying meaning, not the misdirection that's going on at the surface level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your choices are getting better aligned with the picture you hold for your future. A deadline of some sort will help you follow through with the trend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sometimes the action just gets stuck. It's no one's fault; it just happens. There's no point in wondering what happened. Just get out of the mud. Let go of something; add more throttle; or throw in a new topic for traction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll expand an idea in a hyperreal direction -- so beyond what's normal that it's almost a caricature. This eliminates some of the complexity and makes it easy for people to understand and connect.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

