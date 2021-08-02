ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many benefit from your loving attention, though it's not all selflessness motivating your goodness. There are advantages to living in the fullest measure of their affection, which you'll enjoy now and in the days to come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Hooray! What works best will also be what's most comfortable. The tricky part is being aware of your own feelings. As far as your personal development journey goes, if all you do is note your comfort level, you'll be doing a lot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You rush forward right into an opposing force -- fear. A dramatic head-on confrontation will take a lot of energy. How tiresome! Instead, pack that trepidation on your back and take as many heavy steps forward as you can.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Recent disappointments have steered you in a good direction. So, in a sense, these events, however unfortunate they may have felt at the time, are what you're most grateful for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Looking back, you realize the great extent to which you've been influenced. You have a taste for something different now. Look to the company. "Show me your friends and I'll show you your future." -- Anonymous.