ARIES (March 21-April 19). Most of the games do not follow a zero-sum model. Today's situation will definitely have far more nuance, with hidden gems, trick doors, group wins, ladders disguised as chutes and chutes that pass for ladders.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Those who play it too safe wind up in familiar company and the circumstances they know best... which would be satisfying enough if not for the nagging feeling that what you're supposed to learn is somewhere out there.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Guitar strings cause blisters; skiing will cost a few tumbles. Getting good at a thing often requires discomfort, and in the case of love, pain is mandatory and a given. Without a low, there is no high.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is challenging to change modalities when you really enjoy and favor the role you're playing. But no one gets to be the same person in every scenario. Today, you're flexible and you will match your attitude as various roles demand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Those who need a lot of control can become frustrated with anything that threatens their sense of being in charge. You'll deal especially well with these types today, phrasing your ideas just right and earning trust.