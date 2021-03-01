ARIES (March 21-April 19). Most of the games do not follow a zero-sum model. Today's situation will definitely have far more nuance, with hidden gems, trick doors, group wins, ladders disguised as chutes and chutes that pass for ladders.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Those who play it too safe wind up in familiar company and the circumstances they know best... which would be satisfying enough if not for the nagging feeling that what you're supposed to learn is somewhere out there.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Guitar strings cause blisters; skiing will cost a few tumbles. Getting good at a thing often requires discomfort, and in the case of love, pain is mandatory and a given. Without a low, there is no high.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is challenging to change modalities when you really enjoy and favor the role you're playing. But no one gets to be the same person in every scenario. Today, you're flexible and you will match your attitude as various roles demand.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Those who need a lot of control can become frustrated with anything that threatens their sense of being in charge. You'll deal especially well with these types today, phrasing your ideas just right and earning trust.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're brave, but it's not always courage that causes you to move in a nonconforming direction. In fact, most times it's been a curiosity that wouldn't quit until it was satisfied. And that phenomenon continues now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It could go a lot of ways, but right now you'll do your best work when the stakes are low, not high. A relaxed feeling, your lack of defenses and a playful vibe all contribute to this brilliance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When things change and you don't know why, it is only natural to want to find out. However, right now this will be best accomplished with deft observation instead of a direct line of questioning.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Maybe you didn't consciously set out to test yourself, and yet here comes the pop quiz, handed to you from life. Don't worry, you've been paying attention. You'll do well, maybe miss a few... room to grow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll benefit from being ever aware of who you're trying to benefit, serve or influence. With the end user in mind, you'll deliver a much different result than you would if you only had to please yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll love the speculation that goes along with the events of the day, which serve to bring up a good point: Everything in life is a good news/bad news story, depending on where the thing ends.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't always get to choose your teammates, but when you do have a choice, you'll avoid people who require you to work harder than you should, especially emotionally.
