ARIES (March 21-April 19). After an interaction, you feel charged, drained or neutral. Whether you decide to keep moving forward with a person has a lot to do with which category you most consistently fall into after being around them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The same person who asks terrific questions and helps you along can also miss your point from time to time and/or be unavailable when you need them. It's why you need lots of people on your team. Keep adding.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Embrace your inner juvenile delinquent. And if you don't think such a person exists, all the more reason to discover and celebrate that naive rebel who holds the key to your creative genius.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are still discovering how to best project your talents. Right now, this is not about trying new things out. Rather, it's a process of stripping away the excess to reveal the pure essence of what you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Crude resources and tools will force you to reckon with the soundness of an idea. The concept will have to be very strong to shine through. Indeed, when you have a wonderful idea, it doesn't take much to convey it.