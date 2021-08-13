ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be judicious with your generosity. Give more than expected but not so much that your recipient feels unworthy, uncomfortable or overly indebted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're brave. Love yourself for it. Many wouldn't even attempt what you've devoted so much life to. Give yourself credit, and let the confidence spill over to other areas of life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Is it possible to be extremely moderate? As any jumbo shrimp lover can attest, just because it's an oxymoron doesn't make it a bad idea. Good fortune follows your embrace of life's contradictions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Gatherings highlight different personality facets. Grouped around a table, you'll learn new things about people you thought you already knew everything about.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Are you making choices or being manipulated into decisions that don't benefit you? Follow through with a conscious though slightly absurd choice to assert your free will.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your eyes are bright, and you're looking out for yourself and everyone around you as you strive to bring the higher energies of grace, courtesy, attentiveness and wit to this scene.