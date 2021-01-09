ARIES (March 21-April 19). As much as you want a situation, territory or person to be yours, some things can't be owned. Nevertheless, it won't hurt to put your stamp on it and see what happens. Perhaps, the unownable thing can be borrowed for a while.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you're in need of support, then ask for it. You don't like to be in the down position, but maybe you are thinking of it in a limited way. "Help me" is an opportunity for someone. Are you willing to give someone an opportunity?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One way to show someone you like them is to tease them. Teasing requires knowledge of a person. It requires that you know someone enough to know what's going to snag and engage their attention. You'll play it like a master.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Who is curious enough? That is the burning question of the day because so much will go unexamined. Stuff that ruins the world for humans goes unexamined every minute. Who is curious enough to solve it?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You like drama and can spot it from a mile away. The question is if you should become a part of it or just be a spectator? Should you make it your own? Only you know the answer.