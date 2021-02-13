ARIES (March 21-April 19). Take whatever effort you planned to put in and times it by 10. That's about what you deliver on the regular, because when it comes to the things you care about, going overboard seems like the most natural thing to do in the world.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). At the lower levels, there are penalties for going against the rules. It's confusing to you, though, because it does seem that at the higher levels, the rules change entirely, if there are any at all.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What to do with one another is not a logistical problem but a relational one. However, the right timing and atmosphere will be conducive to an easy feeling and good communication, both of which will contribute greatly to success.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Commitments aren't made out of laziness, but bad habits are. Pleasure and inaction are easily repeated until the pattern becomes a rut. You'll decide to repeat the more difficult thing, and it's a commitment that will stick.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The amount of time and energy that go into asserting your control over an uncertain area of life is silly. There's no guarantee that if you succeed, you'll be secure. You can add hours to your life by simply accepting the uncertainty.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The problem can be solved quite simply, by cutting out that which is unnecessary. The simplicity and lightness of working without all the bells and whistles is not only effective; it's so pleasurable it may become the new standard.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The pursuit of knowledge is beneficial in that you'll learn a ton of information, but it can also be an avoidance tactic because it's less scary to read than it is to actually get in there and experience the thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're focused on seeing a transaction start well and end well. This means prep work, showing up early, staying late, a wrap-up, and a reflection to understand what worked and what didn't and plan the next approach.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You do the correct thing, do the fun thing, add the extra charm, put your spin on it... because you never do know when you're doing something that the other person will remember far into the future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Talk to friends about what you're afraid of. When you share your fear with someone who gets it, you go a long way toward relieving the sort of pressure that tends to blow fears out of proportion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You take responsibility for what happens to you, not because it's all directly in your control -- much of it isn't -- but because it helps you to see where your points of leverage and control are so you can seize them when you can.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your mind will churn out rationalizations to keep you impeccable, but you recognize that it's a trick. No one is impeccable, and it's human nature to avoid the vulnerability that comes from being wrong.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.