VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The problem can be solved quite simply, by cutting out that which is unnecessary. The simplicity and lightness of working without all the bells and whistles is not only effective; it's so pleasurable it may become the new standard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The pursuit of knowledge is beneficial in that you'll learn a ton of information, but it can also be an avoidance tactic because it's less scary to read than it is to actually get in there and experience the thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're focused on seeing a transaction start well and end well. This means prep work, showing up early, staying late, a wrap-up, and a reflection to understand what worked and what didn't and plan the next approach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You do the correct thing, do the fun thing, add the extra charm, put your spin on it... because you never do know when you're doing something that the other person will remember far into the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Talk to friends about what you're afraid of. When you share your fear with someone who gets it, you go a long way toward relieving the sort of pressure that tends to blow fears out of proportion.