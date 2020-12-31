ARIES (March 21-April 19). Relationships, just like any other endeavor, will roll much easier once momentum kicks in. This never happens from a still position. Things have to be moving to get moving.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The words "I love you" translate nicely, though not directly. Anyway, you know when you're loved. You could tell them when it happens and that would be a more accurate and evidence-based approach.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's as though, sign of the twins, you are two people, one being perpetually surprised at what the other wants and equally impressed by what both are willing to do to get it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You wanted it to be very beautiful, and so you saw it as very beautiful. And so it was. Perhaps there are objective standards to be met but they are boring compared with the complex metrics your heart searches to satisfy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll mentally scan through your recent history, which will lead to a broad array of feelings including (but not limited to) pride, satisfaction, gratitude, hunger, compassion, tenderheartedness and ambition.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're self-driven. You still have to answer to people, but ultimately, they are getting the sense that this protocol, while you may follow it, means little to you. Your assessment is the only one that matters.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may be particularly sensitive to stress triggers, but when you take extra precautions to make yourself feel comfortable and safe, you become quite impervious.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). All this talk about expressing one's authenticity and yet many don't realize that each person contains multitudes. You embrace your complexity, which affords you flexibility of expression.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Where you used to have very few choices, you now have options aplenty. So many, in fact, that many are paralyzed by seemingly endless possibilities. Not you. You've an uncanny sense for finding your perfect fit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe you're not consciously willing to let go of your old way of doing things in the name of trying to form a new bond with someone, and yet that is exactly what will happen.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll make a difference by bringing awareness to issues that matter. Yours is a gentle wake-up call, like an alarm clock that chirps rainforest sounds at progressively higher volumes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're serious about getting what you want -- once you know what that is. Right now, there's no way to tell. You haven't tasted enough of the sample platter yet, but you will in the days to come.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.