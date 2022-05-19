ARIES (March 21-April 19). Working harder than is necessary is the very definition of inefficiency. In a good system, momentum will carry some of the load. Reduce friction. Get all the elements aligned in the same direction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your bright mind only gets brighter as you learn something from each and every interaction. Exactly what you're learning isn't always clear in the moment and will, in some cases, become more obvious in retrospect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ambitious people are less afraid of the word "no" and if it's coming, they want to get it out of the way as fast as possible. A wishy-washy "yes" is essentially worthless and wastes everyone's time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sins fall in and out of style, get recategorized, and can seem absurd when viewed in the light of a different place and time. What was once considered wicked is now merely uncommon.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If your schedule is filled but your time feels oddly unfulfilling perhaps your activities are rich in quantity and poor in soul nutrients. It is also possible that better company can make the minutes sparkle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's important to you that someone understands where you're coming from. Knowing that each communication is unique to the particularities of the moment, you adjust to ensure you will be heard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's tempting to volunteer for the hard tasks and there's a reason this appeals to you. You have an inkling about what you can do, and when you actually do it, you will be amazed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you talk about the change you want, frame it in kind and constructive terms. This is especially true when you're talking to yourself. It's not helpful to make things more intense or challenging than they need to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Where there's a lack of structure, there is opportunity. Your skills are needed in an unruly environment. You may eventually be beloved for the order you bring, though not at first. Give it time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your creative whims may seem frivolous, and this is only because they are. Don't discount the importance of frivolity. Often what buoys the spirit and provides motivation is wholly unnecessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Someone wants you to do things differently. You will respect their need to offer an opinion whilst respecting your own need to make choices independently.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). With grocery story lines, Band-Aid rips and intergalactic travel, faster is better. For many other things, speed is a thief of experience. If you're doing fast what should be accomplished slowly, you'll miss the prize.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0