ARIES (March 21-April 19). The utility of things depends on who is using them. Basic tools can be magical implements. You'll amaze with your innovative approach, novel application or creative twist.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's a day of illusions optical, emotional and otherwise. A trick of shadow and light can fool your brain and lead your senses to intriguing conclusions. Your mind wants to believe, so enjoy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A person's real power lies in their ability to empower others. You'll grow as a leader by teaching what you know and helping others to help themselves.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Truth is truth. Whether the words are spoken by a child, a saint, a criminal or a sage doesn't change how true they are. It may, however, affect how many people believe in them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Since boredom goes with bad habits, keeping yourself entertained is paramount to success. Luckily, today you won't have to look far to find something or someone to be interested in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When it's your turn to be noticed, don't settle for less than you give and deserve. Those who drift in and out of focus don't mean to invalidate others, but who wants to play to that kind of audience? Don't compromise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Be very intentional with your interactions. Negativity is much easier to avoid than to overcome. It will take five positive interactions to nullify the slightest negative interaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Though it's easier when everything falls into order, it's more beautiful when it doesn't. When what you observe is hard to categorize, this is an opportunity for art. Experiment with different ways to frame it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A clasped bell cannot ring. The attempt to control vibrations mutes them instead. To live with resonance, loosen your grip on life. Open your palms, heart and mind and let freedom ring.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like a child on the playground, you won't need the rules explicitly explained to you. You'll join in with a willing spirit and soon absorb the rhythm of the game.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). An important part of the fun of a game is not knowing who will win. Tight matches are exciting, while uneven ones are dull or sad. In a similar vein, your personal life will be as satisfying as it is challenging.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even when the setting and routine are familiar, your social life can be an adventure. You'll offer your gifts without knowing who will enjoy them, then you'll be delighted by who shows up.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

