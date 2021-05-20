ARIES (March 21-April 19). Here comes the reshuffling of your deck of priorities, a process outside of your control, followed by the giddy anticipation as the cards are being dealt. What will you get? It matters but not as much as how you play what you get.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Allowing yourself to get distracted will drain your precious energy unless those distractions are so quality they inspire you. You'll know immediately. Unless you get hit by a "wow" factor, keep moving along.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You may not feel qualified to assume the position you are being asked to fill, but they think you have what it takes, and they're right. You'll gain skills along the way. Just say yes.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). With people around to show you how a thing is done, the plus is that you can skip over a lot of potentially embarrassing trial and error. The minus is that you won't know what you might have invented through failing on your own.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). How deftly you'll navigate the paradox represented in this day: Now is the only moment. And yet, nothing good happens without some degree of delayed gratification.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're carrying more than you know. It's like your mind has pockets you haven't checked in a while. Go through, gather up the useless and dated ideas, and then release them to the trash.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A person need not infringe, intrude or invade your space in any way in order to strike a chord at the very heart of you. The strings ring out with sympathetic resonance when you witness the emotional tone you know so very well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). With multitudes clamoring for attention, the one who doesn't seem to want any becomes accidentally alluring. They will wonder about your private life and inner world that is so compelling that publicity is unwelcome.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Paying attention to a problem doesn't necessarily lead to its solution. Instead, stay focused on what you want. As you keep moving toward that pretty picture, life starts to assemble it before your eyes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You have a reputation for being extremely capable -- the kind of person who appears in a crisis and fixes everything with brisk elan. That said, don't make it a habit to fix for the same person repeatedly; teach instead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The skill of compartmentalization is a complement to so many areas of life. Just be sure, every once in a while, to remind yourself what's folded and tucked away. Today's success depends on such a check-in.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your past experience matters less than the way people are experiencing you now. You will open doors with your social skills and confident demeanor.
