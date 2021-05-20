ARIES (March 21-April 19). Here comes the reshuffling of your deck of priorities, a process outside of your control, followed by the giddy anticipation as the cards are being dealt. What will you get? It matters but not as much as how you play what you get.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Allowing yourself to get distracted will drain your precious energy unless those distractions are so quality they inspire you. You'll know immediately. Unless you get hit by a "wow" factor, keep moving along.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You may not feel qualified to assume the position you are being asked to fill, but they think you have what it takes, and they're right. You'll gain skills along the way. Just say yes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). With people around to show you how a thing is done, the plus is that you can skip over a lot of potentially embarrassing trial and error. The minus is that you won't know what you might have invented through failing on your own.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). How deftly you'll navigate the paradox represented in this day: Now is the only moment. And yet, nothing good happens without some degree of delayed gratification.