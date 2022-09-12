ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll feel a responsibility to respect, lift and help. Don't try to work out ahead of time how you'll do this. There's no way to prepare for the sort of surprises you'll face, but you can count on your instincts to meet the moment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Whenever there is an opportunity to be useful, you'll take advantage of it. You'll see an opportunity where others only see a problem. It will be a pleasure to go through all the steps involved in finding a solution.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). However much you enjoy the company of certain people, being around them can still seem like work. Why do you think this is? If you're willing to look for it, there's a nugget of self-knowledge at the heart of this phenomenon.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Ideally, you'll identify a confluence of interests early on in a relationship. Where needs match up, what is given and received makes sense to both parties. If this isn't happening naturally, don't worry, just focus on what's working.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No matter how much you love doing a thing, it can still get tedious. Whether it's work or a hobby, the repetition necessary to get good at it will, at some point, get harder. It will be energizing to reconnect with the reasons for doing this.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While nothing in this circular life is truly complete, a matter of importance will be resolved to whatever degree it can possibly be resolved. Your new chapter will begin on a note of relief.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You sense what others need and provide it before they ask. It's a risky move. What if you're reading the signals wrong? What if you're incorrect? But you won't be because you're coming from a selfless awareness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Taking time to listen to someone will lift their mood. You'll be included in decision-making and looped into conversations. People feel heard and understood by you. You'll get an overview of situations that few are privy to.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It causes as much negativity to take offense when none was intended as it does to unintentionally offend. You try not to take things too seriously or personally. Your light touch on social matters will be appreciated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The reason you're obsessed with getting better at something is that you know that, without work, you won't be where you want to be at all. So, in a weird way, your modesty and humility will make you exceptional.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your relationship with others is an extension of your relationship to yourself. As you nurture your No. 1 connection, other relationships blossom, including those of a platonic, romantic or business nature.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have much to contribute, though there are those who would prefer you were their echo instead of your own distinct voice. The easiest way to shine is to keep company that's inclined to encourage and appreciate you.