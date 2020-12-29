ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone wants you to make a change from your standard terms, and if you bend, he or she will, too. There is a place to meet -- perhaps not in the middle, exactly, but you'll still be better off for having made the deal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Without grace, beauty doesn't breathe; ornamentation doesn't sparkle. With grace, bad ideas pass for brilliant; the mundane becomes magical. What exactly is grace? Whatever it is, you have it today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Even though you think it's obnoxious to draw attention to your work, attributes and good deeds, the fact is that unless you are seen exemplifying a quality, they will not understand who you are. Don't do it for ego. Do it for clarity.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll lean toward acts of gallantry, nobility, high character, forgiveness, generosity. This leaning changes the balance, and into magnanimity you'll topple.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be asked to make a judgment, and you really don't have to. A stance of no stance keeps you in a perfect position. You can say very little, keep the mood light and move on swiftly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Work absorbs and excites you. You'll make a difference and have an impact. These are the sorts of efforts that make time speed. You'll be happy for the puzzles that make everything stop for a minute.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The uphill climb won't be safe until after the thaw. But wouldn't it be silly to wait around? Since that won't get you there at all, there's no glory in taking that route. Go easy. Actually, it's the only open route right now.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Right now it's a little hard to get people to give you what you need, maybe because you're not entirely clear on it. Explore the topic. Ask yourself the sharp questions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To complain always brings someone discredit. There's a lot else to try before it comes to that. Offer a solution if you can. Another way is to praise the way someone else did it and see if others don't follow suit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you admire in others you can cultivate in yourself. This will eliminate the need for you to carry around the kind of heavy energy that comes from wanting things from people. Self-sufficiency is incredibly light.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have friends in powerful places. Though you rarely ask anything of these connections, it's a secure feeling to know that if you needed to, you could. Still, the best security is knowing you have your own back.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe you don't completely judge a book by its cover, but you do get a pretty good idea about what language it's written in, what era it comes from and more. Today, you'll use every hint you can get!
