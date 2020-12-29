LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The uphill climb won't be safe until after the thaw. But wouldn't it be silly to wait around? Since that won't get you there at all, there's no glory in taking that route. Go easy. Actually, it's the only open route right now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Right now it's a little hard to get people to give you what you need, maybe because you're not entirely clear on it. Explore the topic. Ask yourself the sharp questions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To complain always brings someone discredit. There's a lot else to try before it comes to that. Offer a solution if you can. Another way is to praise the way someone else did it and see if others don't follow suit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you admire in others you can cultivate in yourself. This will eliminate the need for you to carry around the kind of heavy energy that comes from wanting things from people. Self-sufficiency is incredibly light.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have friends in powerful places. Though you rarely ask anything of these connections, it's a secure feeling to know that if you needed to, you could. Still, the best security is knowing you have your own back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe you don't completely judge a book by its cover, but you do get a pretty good idea about what language it's written in, what era it comes from and more. Today, you'll use every hint you can get!

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

