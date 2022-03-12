ARIES (March 21-April 19). Uninspiring work makes you lethargic. Perhaps it has to be done, but does it have to be done by you? Once you get into an interesting project, it will be like you're plugged into a power plant.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don't learn or grow much from goals that are too easily attained. Strive for the hard aims now. Likewise, make it a little more difficult for others to win prizes from you. You'll be doing them a favor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People everywhere are engaged in their own internal battles. Sometimes these conflicts go undetected to even their nearest and dearest. Whether you are on the giving or receiving side of help, things are improving.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Around people who may be envious of your success, you'll be tempted to play it low-key. It's better to say nothing at all than to downplay or speak ill of your good fortune.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There's an ace up your sleeve and you're about to play it. Once you do, the game is yours. Apply your winnings to improving your favorite thing. It will be a thrill to watch something go from good to fabulous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A relationship has been weathering some tension, but the reconciliation is coming. You'll each say what you need to say and hear what you need to hear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can say what you need to say, and the other person won't be the least bit defensive. Accept all invitations for joint ventures, especially work-related ones. Your dreams are celestially tied to people who support them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There will be evidence that, contrary to popular belief, life may really be fair after all. Justice comes in many forms, including poetic or delayed. Things turn out the best way possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You do not have to be a painter or poet to be creative in your work. Even straightforward tasks like filing or cleaning will be turned into creative endeavors because you approach with style.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your ability to lead yourself will depend largely on your environment. Arrange your environment so it's easy to do the things you tell yourself to do and/or very hard to do the unwanted behavior.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Happiness and simplicity will be linked up. The minute you feel things involving too many elements or getting too complicated, busy, messy, fast or expensive... stop and start over.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). One solution doesn't work for everyone. Also, one solution doesn't work for anyone all the time. This is why when something is working, you celebrate it.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0