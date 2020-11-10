 Skip to main content
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's so much going right. When you focus on that, it builds. It's easier to do around people who want you to succeed. Notice who supports you and wants to hear about what's good in your world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An investment in your health, education and curiosity in the world will pay off now, later and all along the way. You really can't go wrong with this, and you'll wonder why you didn't do it sooner.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Noting your accomplishments will be important. Even better, celebrate them! It's about keeping track of the data, but the emotional element is key, too, because it provides the fuel to aim for future success.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To you, compassion is not an emotion but a call to action. You do what you can to alleviate suffering. Sometimes, all you can do is offer some warmth, and you do that so well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Discourse can feel like a game of strategy, and it often it is. You'll be well aware of how what you say is a move, and your move not only changes your position, but also it changes theirs and the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When positive experiences aren't naturally happening, you will be able to create them with minimal effort. Try to make at least four to offset the neutral and negative experiences that are part and parcel with daily life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you're with people of different moods, sometimes you lead with yours, and sometimes you follow theirs. So, whose mood prevails today? The answer will be interesting and compelling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It can be frustrating to find that your ability has not yet caught up with your ambition, but don't worry. Just because you are unable to satisfy a desire today doesn't mean you won't get there tomorrow or next week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Love makes its own channels, and they can be unpredictable indeed. You'll give your love to one person and it will be returned to you through another in an unrelated interaction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Sometimes, people have a natural appetite for what's good for them, but more often they don't. Perhaps they don't know enough about it yet. You'll work on an appetizing presentation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It seems that the person who gets your focus isn't the one you most enjoy, but the one who needs you the most. This is not ideal for your short-term happiness but works wonders for building strong character.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You thought that the barrier was external, but it turns out that you had it up in your head -- a block created with emotion and past experience that can be disassembled without too much hassle.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

