ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's so much going right. When you focus on that, it builds. It's easier to do around people who want you to succeed. Notice who supports you and wants to hear about what's good in your world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An investment in your health, education and curiosity in the world will pay off now, later and all along the way. You really can't go wrong with this, and you'll wonder why you didn't do it sooner.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Noting your accomplishments will be important. Even better, celebrate them! It's about keeping track of the data, but the emotional element is key, too, because it provides the fuel to aim for future success.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To you, compassion is not an emotion but a call to action. You do what you can to alleviate suffering. Sometimes, all you can do is offer some warmth, and you do that so well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Discourse can feel like a game of strategy, and it often it is. You'll be well aware of how what you say is a move, and your move not only changes your position, but also it changes theirs and the future.