ARIES (March 21-April 19). You will take confident action that affects every area of your life. Being strong, decisive and outspoken in one situation makes it easier to be the same the next time and the next.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll see the overall picture that others are losing sight of. Speak up about it! By nature, you are an executive who will manage others and delegate masterfully.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today, your expertise centers around balancing. Mostly it is a matter of core strength and quick reflexes, plus being ready to make adjustments necessary to maintain equilibrium.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The question of the day: Should you save or invest? Unless you're absolutely so passionate about the prospects that you don't mind losing money to them, opt for saving.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). One person's treat is another person's punishment. Getting to know what others like is a pursuit that has the potential to, ultimately, bring pleasure to all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The way you see things will affect how others see them. You're like a lighting director applying the colored gel to diffuse the scene in just the right tones.