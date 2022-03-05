ARIES (March 21-April 19). For reasons unapparent, someone keeps popping into your mind. This is your intuition connecting on invisible wavelengths. Follow through. In retrospect, this will all make sense.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As much as you'd like to catch up on people's lives, you feel pulled to catch up on something internal first. Unplug and get back to being the sort of human that existed for thousands of years before pocket information streams.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Taking things too seriously squeezes out the fun. Not taking them seriously enough has its own set of problems. It's a dance you'll do to find just the right balance. In this you will succeed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are too mature to let a trivial matter stand in the way of friendship, and yet it will be helpful to admit, if only to yourself, what you really think about things. By tomorrow it will be a dim memory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The heroes of yesteryear paved a trail for you. Maybe they weren't thinking of you when they did it. They were looking out for their own well-being. When you do the same, you never know who you'll end up helping.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's a decision to make. The risk is minimal, and the upside is obvious, yet this is not an easy "yes." There are other unseen complexities at work here. Trust your intuition.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Exercise helps with moods, stress, sleep, energy, circulation and just about anything that could ail you now. When you think about the many benefits, you'll wonder how you don't make this a more sacred part of your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're strong, but there are still parts of you that need protection. You're learning where they are and how to fortify, accept or transcend them so you can drop your defenses and fly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sorting, organizing and planning are in order. The tough part is deciding what stays and what goes. To say yes to your desire is to say no to something else. You're ready.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Experiment with different ways to express yourself. If there's a script to follow, you're the one writing it. Nothing is fixed here, and you are absolutely free to try what you wish.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's a wall of privacy and an aura of mystery surrounding you. Some struggle with knowing what information should be kept private, but you understand the appropriateness of sharing information.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may feel nervous about the uncertain situation you're in. Take this as an opportunity to think on your feet. Take the plunge. You'll come up with something interesting.

