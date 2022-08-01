ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll deal with a tangled mess that appears to have the power of a strong net. Yes, you could get caught up in it or even trapped. But the power of your spontaneous impulse will help you dissolve the tangles and break free.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll find out how supportive your support system is. Lean in a bit and see who is there, ready to catch you. Also, you'll consider how you show up for other people, and who you're willing to go out of the way for.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Whether a person feels innately talented or innately disadvantaged is beside the point. Either way, they can improve. You believe everyone is capable of getting a little better, and you'll therefore bring hope to others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some say the first step is the hardest part of the journey, but this won't ring true for you. Without hesitation, you'll follow an intuition. The first stretch of the road will be a blur as you hit the ground running.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're starting to treat yourself differently. You may not even realize it at first, but the changes become evident in the way others treat you, which is always a reflection of what's going on between you and you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you don't ask, the answer will be no. But asking is not so simple. Before you reveal what you want with a request, think about what the other person wants that you might be able to offer in exchange.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Important events have a way of rolling out sans fanfare. Even so, maybe the challenge is as glorious as the battles of dragon slayers in days of yore. However ordinary the task may look, don't be fooled; fight the gallant fight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Putting your heart on the line is risky business. Taking that chance and living with the adrenaline, fear and thrill of it can be overwhelming to the point that love can become mixed with other feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Because someone feels free to be themselves around you, you'll be privy to the best and the less endearing sides. Hidden qualities, habits and behaviors that get on your nerves can coexist with the love you feel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your outcome will depend not only on your knowledge of what you're trying to do before you do it but also your understanding of why. If your "why" is solid, everything else will fall into place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're on a discovery mission. You could ask the person what you want to know about them, but questions produce defensiveness and suspicion. Try revealing something about yourself. You'll give trust to get trust.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though you know that compromise is not punishment, meeting the other person halfway still entails giving up some of your personal freedom. Sacrifice when you're ready and when you know you won't resent it.