ARIES (March 21-April 19). Ignore the numbers. The metrics like money, followers, distance and time, although relevant, have little to do with what you'll produce today with your heart, hands and best intentions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you're working for the result, you'll burn out at some point. It is not as sustainable as the sort of work that you enjoy and would do whether you got the result or not.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You love it when the people around you feel warm. However, you're not willing to set yourself on fire to accomplish this. Think in terms of your own needs, appetites and delights.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You provide what they want; they buy it. Neither showmanship nor influence nor persuasion will be necessary because the deal already satisfies the desires of all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While you could do many things today, only one is important to your main goal. Humorist Josh Billings advised, "Be like a postage stamp -- stick to one thing until you get there."

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you're relaxed, they'll relax. When you're lifted, they'll be lifted. Relationship rifts and more can be healed with hugs. There's no better relief than a heart-to-heart embrace.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You, at full concentration, are a powerful force. But if you divide yourself among too many responsibilities, there won't be enough of you to create impact in any single role.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As a result of your ambition, you'll set lofty goals that you're unlikely to achieve. Even so, you'll get further than if you hadn't aimed so high. All success is significant, and your spirits stay high as you interpret it as such.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll attend events your friends invite you to. The Scandinavian proverb applies: Go often to the house of thy friend; for weeds soon choke up the unused path.

CAPRICORN: The crowd takes notice... you're in excellent form. You'll interact with someone who is clearly enchanted by you, and you can soak it up without worry. You offer excellent attention and should expect the same from others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your life and work experiences will prove useful. A profound impact can be made without even telling your story. Rather, you influence others through your example.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today's challenges require boldness. Your bravery, your support of what you believe is right and your facilitation of justice make you indispensable. It will be easy to sleep tonight, knowing that you put in a solid day's work.

