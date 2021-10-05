ARIES (March 21-April 19). Does it seem like your loved ones think of you as a genie in their service? They'll make requests; resist fulfilling these orders in a way that seems magic and immediate, or they'll just keep asking.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you feel yourself competing, something may be off. This may not be the right group for you. Those who truly appreciate what you bring to the table won't ask you to compete for your spot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be in a position to plan a meeting, party, vacation or project. Make it easy on yourself. The two factors to get right are the location and the invite list. The fewer people involved, the better.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To contrive for self-advantage is the folly of children. The individual is usually best served within a thriving group. You'll work toward making the group great and be lifted along with it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). All the birds in the flock will fly accordingly; not so in the human flock. Not everyone in the group feels like they belong there. When they begin an activity, it will take a minute to get in sync. Be patient.