ARIES (March 21-April 19). You value sportsmanship and will reflect it regardless of what others do, which will require more self-control given some unusual circumstances. You'll get a chance to practice the fine art of gracious winning.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The needier you are in a particular area, the more fear you'll have in that area. It comes in many forms -- resistance, anxiety, aversion... all noise. What cuts through is the courage to be vulnerable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While you can't go wrong following your heart, you first have to make sure you know its voice. Sometimes the ego plays vocal tricks, pretending to be the voice of your heart. This calls for careful discernment.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People expect more of you than they do of others, but it's only because you've raised the bar so high. Make your life easier by managing those expectations on the front end of every interaction.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Movement creates mood. Manual labor, especially the sort that makes your environment look better, is a quick route to good vibes. Clean your space and your mind sparkles, too.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll notice that the universe is serving up sentences today. To avoid redundancy and wasted effort, step aside, clearing the way for justice to have its due.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll witness the act and suddenly know you have to do it, too. Inspiring moments such as this are nudges from destiny and don't come along every day, so move forward without hesitation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The game isn't designed for the purpose of friendship, and yet, you're making friends anyway. Working together creates bonds that will be the true gift no matter what else comes of the endeavor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Are people trying to make you happy on purpose, or is it just that what you want happens to line up with what they have to give? Either way, you win. Enjoy it!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your social instincts are on point today, and you'll have an excellent sense of what relationships are about, what everyone involved needs and where to take things from here.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Most people don't enjoy lying; they just do it when they are afraid to tell the truth. You cultivate an atmosphere of safety around you, and this is why you'll have honest, intimate and fascinating conversations.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The friendship between you and you is truly the cornerstone that all other relationships are built on. What have you done lately to nurture and support it? Not mention inject some fun into it!
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.