ARIES (March 21-April 19). Pity is not a particularly helpful emotion. You'll do your best to reframe any situation that would bring it up, preferring action instead. You're bold enough to ask, "What can I do for you?"

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're in the middle of a learning process, and this is the part where it gets very frustrating. You may even wonder if it's time to quit. It seems like this is not what you signed on for, but hang in there. You'll be glad you did.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Life will not throw challenges your way today. If you take initiative and challenge yourself, you'll find that outside challenges happen less frequently.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A friendly interaction could take an unwieldy turn. Conversations have a way of slipping out of hand. Tread lightly; people will be overly touchy. Move quickly on.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You and a million other people aspire to the same thing. Don't let it stop you. No two efforts are alike. And regardless of whether a journey yields the desired result, it will certainly yield some result. Stick with it.