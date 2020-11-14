ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you had to put today's problem into a box, then it would be a tiny box. Maybe you can live with this one and learn to see it as a quirk or feature instead of a problem.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't let others frame the situation for you. If you have the feeling of being a piece in a game -- played, not player -- it's a sign that you need to look carefully at the power dynamics and find your points of leverage.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People will be persistent, trying to convince you of what is possible and what is impossible. These are only opinions. What's your take? That's the one that matters.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). An exercise: Let your mind do funhouse mirror trickery on a situation and some scary, interesting, hilarious and creative ideas come of it. Then leave the funhouse, and the mirrors, and see it in the light of day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've been known to think about what would be the most attractive move, and there are other times when you just don't worry about it and do only what you want. Either way works now, but you have to commit fully to it.