ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you had to put today's problem into a box, then it would be a tiny box. Maybe you can live with this one and learn to see it as a quirk or feature instead of a problem.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't let others frame the situation for you. If you have the feeling of being a piece in a game -- played, not player -- it's a sign that you need to look carefully at the power dynamics and find your points of leverage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People will be persistent, trying to convince you of what is possible and what is impossible. These are only opinions. What's your take? That's the one that matters.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). An exercise: Let your mind do funhouse mirror trickery on a situation and some scary, interesting, hilarious and creative ideas come of it. Then leave the funhouse, and the mirrors, and see it in the light of day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've been known to think about what would be the most attractive move, and there are other times when you just don't worry about it and do only what you want. Either way works now, but you have to commit fully to it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can't be vigilant about everything. If you could, you'd be perfect, and perfectly boring, repellant even, because humans tend to like those that are more or less like them, which is to say flawed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you're in it, telling yourself to do the next correct move, courage naturally flows. It is not until later, when you look back, that you will realize just how brave it is to live admirably in daily life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being supportive to yourself might not be your first instinct. Sometimes, it's hard to think of the right ways to coach. Make the effort to figure it out though because progress depends on consistent self-encouragement.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are typically so steady that people around you don't expect you to change your mind, let alone change it three or four times, but such things are acceptable and naturally when you're finding your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You get inspiration from multiple sources -- the passing clouds, a picture that triggers a memory, the song on the radio, all channeled into sorting your feelings about someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Are you the most qualified person to assess your situation? The jury is still out. An outsider will either help you understand something you didn't before or validate your own view of it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In games of cat and mouse, the mouse needs to disappear sometimes, thereby stopping the chase and creating in the cat an excited sense of anticipation for the next surprise appearance.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!