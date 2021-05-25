ARIES (March 21-April 19). Inspiration comes in many forms, the current one being among your favorites. It's inside of a person, telling a story, the details of which you will eat up -- fuel for your next adventure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it's only human to care what your friends, colleagues and the community at large think of you, it is time to go beyond -- to act honorably and correctly without a worry as to the popularity of your choices.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Guilt is a tactic employed to keep people under control. It requires the buy-in from a guilty party, the agreement that one person's failing gives the other person the upper hand. You'll learn as you observe the dynamic today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who don't know any better will get the sense that these good things are dropping into your life by way of fortune's favor. Maybe, but you've certainly put in an extraordinary amount of effort to endear yourself to the fates.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Decisions are far easier to make than you think. The bottom line is not a promise of profit or the knowledge that you're improving a thing but something much simpler. What if the bottom line is just "Do you feel like it or not?"
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The person who gives you the most winning advice will also give you a few duds. You listen up, try things out and bring enough scientific judgment to the thing to decide which advice is actionable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your confidence shows up in how you care for yourself and prepare yourself to face the day. You don't have to psych yourself up with pep talks, because your natural inclination of self-directed kindness is all the lift you need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The internet meme says a friend helps you move and a good friend helps you move the body. You'll find that the truest tests of friendship are not in dire circumstances; rather, they are in times of success.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Thinking there are better days ahead may relieve the stress you're going through now, though this is only one way of doing it. You could also welcome and love the stress, because these really are the good old days.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Meeting the demands of the day with grace will require you to pace yourself. All you have to do is flex a bit to notice that you're the one who's really in control of things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your protective instinct kicks in before you realize why. Take that as a sign that your instincts are keen. You are aware of what you have and ready to do what is necessary to keep it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Stay on the lookout for those who represent the qualities you want to absorb. Your circle of influence will soon welcome new faces, some you choose and others who choose you.
