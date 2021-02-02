LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're looking forward to big moments, even though you've known the pressurized nature of such events to leave blurs where memories should be. Most of the fun is the anticipation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are so focused on what you want that distractions and drama will not break into your field of vision. If you sense the futility of engaging with a thing, you will willfully ignore it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even as you acknowledge your history and all you've been through, you can see how it's only one way to look at that story. Consider tinkering with the narrative so it supports your new, improved attitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You strive to be the most attractive version of yourself, though you don't want the whole world's attention -- that would be overwhelming. Your lure is specifically catered toward catching the eye of a particular interest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A focus on the early hours of your day will have a disproportionately favorable impact on the rest. Whatever you can do to make your morning routine nice will set you up for success in general.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your talent of the day is making overtures. The opening move is always a gamble. Whether in business, friendship or love, it takes confidence to initiate, and the rewards reflect the risk factor.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0