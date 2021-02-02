ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are many ways to carry life. Going gracefully often means being willing to make awkward adjustments until you figure out exactly how to arrange your various responsibilities to play to your strengths.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Widen the circle of influence. A business problem is solved with a connection to another industry entirely; a love problem is solved following the advice of an outsider.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're uniquely equipped to solve a mystery. Caution, though: This could get addictive. Nancy Drew kept on solving for 56 books, and uncoincidentally, there are the same number of Sherlock Holmes short stories.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). To the outsider, your actions might seem illogical, but you have solid reasons for behaving as you do -- some known only to you and others not even known to you, as your subconscious has locked them away.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Stellar communication allows the team to rely on one another and do what no individual could do alone. When the means and mechanisms for stellar communication fail, the appropriate stand-in is trust. Trust will save the day.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's as though the magnitude of love you feel for one person has widened the channels for love in general and, in certain moments, your heart overflows for the whole of existence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're looking forward to big moments, even though you've known the pressurized nature of such events to leave blurs where memories should be. Most of the fun is the anticipation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are so focused on what you want that distractions and drama will not break into your field of vision. If you sense the futility of engaging with a thing, you will willfully ignore it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even as you acknowledge your history and all you've been through, you can see how it's only one way to look at that story. Consider tinkering with the narrative so it supports your new, improved attitude.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You strive to be the most attractive version of yourself, though you don't want the whole world's attention -- that would be overwhelming. Your lure is specifically catered toward catching the eye of a particular interest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A focus on the early hours of your day will have a disproportionately favorable impact on the rest. Whatever you can do to make your morning routine nice will set you up for success in general.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your talent of the day is making overtures. The opening move is always a gamble. Whether in business, friendship or love, it takes confidence to initiate, and the rewards reflect the risk factor.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.