LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Showing up strong always works best when you actually have all that it takes to do so. When you're not quite sure where the relationship should go next, forget about strength. Show up curious and ready to listen and learn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Tell your side of the story. A lot of people have gone before you already, but that doesn't make your point of view any less important. Contribute. You never know who needs to hear you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You never really operate alone. You will sense the influence and perhaps the presence of someone while you are engaged in an activity you associate with that person.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Some people's patience is very easily challenged, especially those who are thinking in shorter and more closed terms, or who have extremely strong self-interest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You won't be sure what to say, but you'll be sure that you're supposed to connect and say something. Relax and start the conversation. Once you get over the initial icebreaker, it all flows naturally.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're in a role, so play it. Don't worry how well it really suits you. That takes away from the show. This is no time for pondering. Commit. It's short term. Later, you can look back and know you gave it your all.

