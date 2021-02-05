ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you accidentally turn right when you meant to turn left, then do it twice more. Suddenly, you'll be headed in the intended direction. Bonus: You know more scenery than you otherwise would have.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One of the biggest things you miss about being in large groups is the unpredictable sights and encounters that happen when a cross-section of people gather. You'll get a version of that today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are more important to the action than you think. Your contribution may not seem quantifiable, but it's definitely real. There will be a different outcome because you were there.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's not like you were planning on losing it over a wonderful development, but whatever "it" is, say goodbye! Don't worry, all reason will be restored in time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Socrates delivered words pertinent to your day when he said: "True knowledge exists in knowing that you know nothing. And in knowing that you know nothing, that makes you the smartest of all."
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The first step in accepting responsibility is to recognize there is one. You're usually the first to do it. Today, you'll pick up the ball that you didn't even drop. Don't hold it. Pitch it right back into the game.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Do not assume that people are acting out because of what they know or feel to be true. Behaviors unfold for various reasons -- including and especially group identity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You aspire to understand how a thing works, but you'll always have a special appreciation for the fun that comes out of these early moments of learning in which you have no idea what you're doing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's not so hard for you to think of today's interesting bit of trouble in a variety of ways. It's like you're scrubbing a toolbar of photo filters to find the one that gives the most appealing look to the thing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What do child stars and baby brothers and prodigies from all walks of life have in common with you today? You all know how embarrassing it can be to grow up in front of people.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This is a game, and you're a player. Today, it will require you to accept and abide by rules that are very different from those existing outside the confines of the game.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's an implied statute of limitations on a lot of the bad things that happen to people. Compassionate supporters like you are willing to listen right up to the point in which it's healthier to offer a tougher version of love.
