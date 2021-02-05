LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Do not assume that people are acting out because of what they know or feel to be true. Behaviors unfold for various reasons -- including and especially group identity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You aspire to understand how a thing works, but you'll always have a special appreciation for the fun that comes out of these early moments of learning in which you have no idea what you're doing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's not so hard for you to think of today's interesting bit of trouble in a variety of ways. It's like you're scrubbing a toolbar of photo filters to find the one that gives the most appealing look to the thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What do child stars and baby brothers and prodigies from all walks of life have in common with you today? You all know how embarrassing it can be to grow up in front of people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This is a game, and you're a player. Today, it will require you to accept and abide by rules that are very different from those existing outside the confines of the game.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's an implied statute of limitations on a lot of the bad things that happen to people. Compassionate supporters like you are willing to listen right up to the point in which it's healthier to offer a tougher version of love.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

