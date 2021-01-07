LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). At any given moment, you exist in several worlds and times. You're recalling the pertinent information of yesterday, nudging tomorrow in a direction, sitting with mixed reviews.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The friends who told you that you were on the rise were met with your skeptical eyes. But here you are, risen, to a degree -- not the ultimate degree you will grow, but you're getting there. Take it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Shakespeare's Henry VI said, "Of all base passions, fear is most accursed." But fear doesn't have to turn into a passion. Nip it in the bud. Face it when it's small.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Thinking of other people -- sometimes you think it's a lost art. You don't know why, considering you think of other people all the live-long day. You'll be delighted tonight by the proof that someone is thinking of you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your truth will be requested by people who want to know where you stand. People making plans based on your truth, well, it's one way to go, though you'd prefer they wait a minute so you can figure it out organically.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll help another make a psychological jump. You've been there, and you made that leap with your sheer force of will, or by the challenge of those who really know how to get under your skin.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

