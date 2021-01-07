ARIES (March 21-April 19). Even though there is no one better qualified than you to enhance your reputation, reputations are always the domain of other people. Still, you'll find subtle ways to get them to sing your praises.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The moment something major is going on for someone you care about is your time to shine as a supporter and true friend. This is not that. This is preparation for that. Gather your statements and talking points.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your intuitive inklings will be correct. You'll bet on a hunch and win. Said "bet" may be made with money but will more likely be an investment of time, attention and heart.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Lightheartedness has a time and place -- maybe most of the time and a good percentage of the places. Today, though, you'll dig into your more serious purposes. This is it. Bring the grit.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Leave space for the other person to express his or her heart, soul and being. You'll learn. You'll be delighted -- and baffled. Leaving space, allowing the air to go dead, is a kind of invitation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Frustration gets misplaced. The problem with the vacuum cleaner is released on the dog, etc. Knowing this, you don't take things personally when someone you love is in an edgy state.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). At any given moment, you exist in several worlds and times. You're recalling the pertinent information of yesterday, nudging tomorrow in a direction, sitting with mixed reviews.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The friends who told you that you were on the rise were met with your skeptical eyes. But here you are, risen, to a degree -- not the ultimate degree you will grow, but you're getting there. Take it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Shakespeare's Henry VI said, "Of all base passions, fear is most accursed." But fear doesn't have to turn into a passion. Nip it in the bud. Face it when it's small.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Thinking of other people -- sometimes you think it's a lost art. You don't know why, considering you think of other people all the live-long day. You'll be delighted tonight by the proof that someone is thinking of you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your truth will be requested by people who want to know where you stand. People making plans based on your truth, well, it's one way to go, though you'd prefer they wait a minute so you can figure it out organically.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll help another make a psychological jump. You've been there, and you made that leap with your sheer force of will, or by the challenge of those who really know how to get under your skin.
