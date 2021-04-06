ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many people older than 18 are not adults -- not really. Adulthood includes the acceptance of full responsibility for oneself on all levels. You'll feel the weight of that with pride today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll get to know how someone behaves in a variety of situations. It takes trust to maneuver a transactional relationship. It takes much more trust to navigate relationships that go beyond the transactional.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll learn who you are as you wrap yourself around an interesting problem. As Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini said, "The pearl is the oyster's autobiography."
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The world does not regularly cater to any one person's whims, though people do hit streaks of personal good fortune that certainly make it seem that way. Don't let yourself get spoiled by today's bounty.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships will present themselves with the same peculiarities as magnets. There's a side that can't be pushed together and another side that can't be pulled apart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Physical healing happens at a microscopic level and in the timing it requires, which is usually slower than we'd like. Emotional healing is the same. It takes however long it takes and can't be rushed by will.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You naturally and thoughtlessly gravitate toward a state of equanimity. In fact, effort and thinking can only get in the way of achieving this calm mental composure. Trust what you were born knowing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A person doesn't heal by adapting to a sick environment. You'll create a state of wellness by either going where health is the norm and absorbing the energy there or by creating your own solo bubble of wholesome vibes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Fear often dissolves when the unknown becomes known. But it can also be the case that learning more increases trepidation about the subject. Either way, get educated and win.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A situation is far more complicated than you once thought, though after you absorb this new level of information, you'll soon be back to feeling confident and in control of things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some are honest because it's rewarded, and that doesn't make them honest people. Honest people tell the truth regardless of reward, because the truth is inherently valuable.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The best plans have solid structure, contingencies and welcome modification, though only if absolutely necessary. That's because a plan that's too flexible isn't really a plan at all, just an acknowledgement of life's options.
