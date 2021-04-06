ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many people older than 18 are not adults -- not really. Adulthood includes the acceptance of full responsibility for oneself on all levels. You'll feel the weight of that with pride today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll get to know how someone behaves in a variety of situations. It takes trust to maneuver a transactional relationship. It takes much more trust to navigate relationships that go beyond the transactional.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll learn who you are as you wrap yourself around an interesting problem. As Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini said, "The pearl is the oyster's autobiography."

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The world does not regularly cater to any one person's whims, though people do hit streaks of personal good fortune that certainly make it seem that way. Don't let yourself get spoiled by today's bounty.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships will present themselves with the same peculiarities as magnets. There's a side that can't be pushed together and another side that can't be pulled apart.