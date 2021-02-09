ARIES (March 21-April 19). The complex task you're faced with today will require a combination of learning and instinct. By following established methods, you can do very well, though it should be noted that the price of greatness is risk.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because things work differently in different places and times, misunderstandings are more likely between people of different cultures and ages. These relationships will also be the source of deep and universal understandings.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you have the eye for it, as you most certainly do, beauty surrounds you. You see the single blade of grass growing straight out of the pavement. You see the sun glint in smiling eyes. It's like it's all there for your delight.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). While there are days when it benefits you to stay wide-eyed with your head on a swivel, this isn't one of them. Narrow focus is needed. Put blinders on and march ever forward. You can't stumble over a thing if it's behind you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Pleasant circumstances are delightful, but it's the unpleasant ones that grow you. For instance, had you never been left to fend for yourself, you wouldn't be this self-sufficient. You'll love what you can accomplish alone today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Being keenly aware of the habits of those close to you, you know how to cater to their preferences or disregard them strategically, depending on the effect you're going for. You've got game today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your smooth manners provide shock absorbers and grease for the wheels of social interaction. You're creative, spontaneous, sensitive and empathetic. Any friend of yours is lucky.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People are more likely to remember those they perceive as having a higher status, not because they are shallow social climbers but because humans are hard-wired for climbing. In a new arena, making yourself memorable is key.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You've the opportunity to help a person you wouldn't have expected would need it. It's the start of the reciprocal altruism necessary to nurture beneficial relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In striving for harmony and happiness, it doesn't hurt to brush up on the rules of etiquette, so long as you avoid the pitfall of monitoring other people's behavior.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You respect people and their time and their privacy. They sense it; they trust you; and they tell you things you maybe wish you didn't have to know. Discretion takes self-control, but it's important.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll be in a position to do a deal. It's appropriate for some visiting, speculation and negotiation to go down. It's a dance. Three times back and forth is acceptable, but not four.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.