ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's a difference between having character and being a character. You manage to do both in the best sense of it, finding humor in your circumstances and people to laugh with, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's a Promethean fire delivering light to your situation today. You'll think you know and then, suddenly, you'll see how things really are with stark clarity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Magical transformations happen in increments. It seems like your progress is very slow now, but to someone who hasn't seen you in a while, it's like you've changed overnight.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Communicating well will be an exercise in listening. You'll observe more than talk, read between the lines and open your heart to subtle information. You'll intuit what is about to happen and act on your hunches.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be really glad for the experiences you've had, the mistakes you've made and all you've had to overcome. Because you know so much of life, you have stories to tell and ways to help people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don't like having to rely on others, but it's actually a good thing. You love how it feels to help others. When you let them help you, you're giving them the chance to feel that way, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You aim to, at the very least, please the crowd. But what you really want is to entertain them. That's why you deliver what's expected, plus a little more, or with some kind of twist. It's so fun to see their surprised smiles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's a spark of excitement. You're not sure where it's coming from, but your subconscious is ahead of the game, picking up on something good in your near future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You never know who is hurting and can be saved by a little kindness. You admire those who treat others with tenderness, as you do. You deserve to have people around you who share your big-heartedness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Roller coasters can be fun, but you'd rather ride one in a park than in your relationships. Someone with a "no drama" policy will be attracted to your stable, grounded nature.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll find new and interesting things to do. This leads to a fun mood, which leads to making new friends. Also, you accept everyone and take measures to include people so no one feels left out. Your popularity is on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may discover that what you want is really symbolic for something else. How do you expect to feel once you get it? What else can you do to capture that feeling?