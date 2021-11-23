ARIES (March 21-April 19). As the changes unfold, it's not necessary for you to decide if things are moving for better or worse. Move with the flow of life. In time, it will be sorted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll express a position that some will resist. You'll communicate with humor, excellent timing and a light touch as you speak for those who can't speak for themselves.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Be careful not to make assumptions about people based on how they look because, in today's case, the preconceived notion will interfere with an effective play in the reality of the moment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Keep yourself entertained. Plan an adventure. Giving yourself something to look forward to will help you have patience in tending with the tedious parts of the day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Find a way to live your priorities. Spending the bulk of your time on what's important to you doesn't always seem possible, but you'll figure it out because the alternative would create a chasm of incongruity and mental unrest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People will underestimate you, but you can use this to your advantage. Defying expectation can have you flying under the radar when you need to or creating impressive surprises or other coupes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One of the ways to make success easier for yourself is to stock your life with generous people. Recognize which ones they are. They're usually generous with their feedback. You won't have to try too hard to elicit their reaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Meaningful praise takes crafting. Avoid giving the likely compliment. That which is heard too often has lost potency. Creative twists of phrasing will make stellar impressions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Passion surges. Name your feelings to tame your feelings. Describe what's running through you now and you'll gain a greater sense of control over it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). An ambitious mood takes hold. Your energy will make things happen. Plow ahead, acting and doing. Don't stop to ponder or research -- that's for later. Right now, it's fine to stay naive about what is possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). True riches cannot be bought, though you'll find great appeal in what can be purchased. You'll shop to express things such as taste, gratitude and affection.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You listen to your loved ones, but more than that, you hear the need inside their message as you open your ears and heart to what is being expressed. Your attention will be regarded as a cherished gift.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

