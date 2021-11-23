 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

  • 0

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As the changes unfold, it's not necessary for you to decide if things are moving for better or worse. Move with the flow of life. In time, it will be sorted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll express a position that some will resist. You'll communicate with humor, excellent timing and a light touch as you speak for those who can't speak for themselves.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Be careful not to make assumptions about people based on how they look because, in today's case, the preconceived notion will interfere with an effective play in the reality of the moment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Keep yourself entertained. Plan an adventure. Giving yourself something to look forward to will help you have patience in tending with the tedious parts of the day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Find a way to live your priorities. Spending the bulk of your time on what's important to you doesn't always seem possible, but you'll figure it out because the alternative would create a chasm of incongruity and mental unrest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People will underestimate you, but you can use this to your advantage. Defying expectation can have you flying under the radar when you need to or creating impressive surprises or other coupes.

People are also reading…

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One of the ways to make success easier for yourself is to stock your life with generous people. Recognize which ones they are. They're usually generous with their feedback. You won't have to try too hard to elicit their reaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Meaningful praise takes crafting. Avoid giving the likely compliment. That which is heard too often has lost potency. Creative twists of phrasing will make stellar impressions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Passion surges. Name your feelings to tame your feelings. Describe what's running through you now and you'll gain a greater sense of control over it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). An ambitious mood takes hold. Your energy will make things happen. Plow ahead, acting and doing. Don't stop to ponder or research -- that's for later. Right now, it's fine to stay naive about what is possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). True riches cannot be bought, though you'll find great appeal in what can be purchased. You'll shop to express things such as taste, gratitude and affection.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You listen to your loved ones, but more than that, you hear the need inside their message as you open your ears and heart to what is being expressed. Your attention will be regarded as a cherished gift.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because patterns establish themselves whether we want them to or not, some things are better to steer away from ent…

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life isn't a popularity contest, but if it were, you would win the day. You have what people are looking for and yo…

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A lot of people think things, and much less actually do the things they are thinking. You'll take it further by act…

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Trying on a new personality will be as easy as sticking your face into one of those photo boards at tourist attract…

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're analytical and thorough, and yet you don't have to know why everything works the way it does to solve today'…

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are some obstacles that must be painstakingly climbed, but today's can be vaulted over, provided you have a r…

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone is pulling you down. Say goodbye for a while. The break will be a blessing. You'll get the pleasure of know…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News