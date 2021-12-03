 Skip to main content
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People want to connect with you and if they don't have a practical reason to do so, they may just invent one. The relationship will be more fruitful when you understand deeper motives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though "tree-hugger" is a stereotype, the embrace of nature is a primal need. The natural world connects people in a way the digital world cannot. Maybe it's not a tree you want to hug, but hugs will be had today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). At the very heart of love's nature is an element of risk. You're willing to risk yourself in so many ways for loved ones. You'll risk being disappointed, hurt, feeling foolish and more. Without this risk there is no love.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). For reasons unclear to you, you'll resist your own plan. Consider this might be your inner wisdom telling you something is not quite right. Take your mind off this for a while and come back later.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To invest love is to invest hours, attention and money. So, it is always apparent what and whom you love, just follow where those resources flow and that's where your love lies.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You feel thrown back to an era when eloquence was a symbol of status. Artful conversations will elevate people while dull exchanges will diminish their position. You'll choose your words very carefully.

People are also reading…

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A noble pursuit is afoot. You will strive to be the one who gives more, knowing you probably won't make it, as your taste in people is excellently skewed to generous souls.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Choosing what looks good on paper is best for people who live on paper. As for those in the breathing, feeling world, the rest of the senses are best employed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). An ongoing argument rears its head in a new way today. The information is nothing that you don't know already but how it's presented will be a game changer. Pay attention; your next play is important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't know what you've got till it's gone. That is the way it goes in the song and the way it goes in real life too for the careless. You're not careless and you'll take extra measures today to prove it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Different areas of your life will prove related in ways you wouldn't have guessed. Strangely, everything doesn't hinge on one element and yet altering one element can still change everything.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Intentions matter, but typically you don't notice them unless they are followed up by action. People earn a more significant role in your life when they show up for you time and again.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

