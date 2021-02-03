ARIES (March 21-April 19). Perhaps life is always an improvisation, though on days like today, when you know what's coming next, it feels like more of a scripted play. A character who throws you a curveball will be a welcome influence indeed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You want to speak love, but it doesn't always come out as compassionate as you'd like. Before you beat yourself up over it, consider that love has many tones, some softer than others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are not facing any major decisions now, so don't be fooled by the minor ones. Without healthy perspective, small things can get very big indeed. Matters of scale are solved through the lens of other people.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While it's fun to dream about your ideal future, you are also well-aware of the fact that there is no such thing. There is only building in faith and loving what is. Happiness is an attitude, not a circumstance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Conversation takes you to a new level of understanding as you tune in to the subtle manner in which certain things are said and make guesses as to the meaning. Your takeaway is golden.