ARIES (March 21-April 19). As for your ambition, you would broadcast it on a gigantic billboard if you could. In contrast, you are resistant to even whisper the question of your heart. It will be answered in unshared silence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If your feelings were a weather pattern, they would be a surprisingly predictable one this season. If moved to keep track of the data, you'll see it plain -- or just feel the rhythm and settle into the dance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A smooth leader makes everyone feel calm and comfortable. A wrench in the timing, there will be an unsettling moment followed by a speedy recovery and restructuring.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If your mind were a room, today it would be crammed full of furniture and visitors, bumping into one another in the tight quarters. Do a clearing process. You need mental space.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don't obsess over what others think about you. It's best to assume they don't -- not true today, but it will allow you to relax into the moment and act naturally with confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People value what they pay attention to, and they pay attention to what they value. You'll be tuned into where the attention flows, and your eyes will be opened. Today features an "aha" moment, then a plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You make the world better by following your bliss. An exciting new interest will captivate your imagination. Let the excitement spill over. There's no area of life that can't be helped by this.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you're with people who support one another, you'll feel energized -- a beautiful state of being. Think about what you like in the other person and this flow will be organic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your day-to-day contributions are so steady they could easily be taken for granted. You can pull attention to your contribution by holding it back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). More love equals more happiness. This starts with the love you put out into the world. Tuned into your own behavior, just noticing will change your life for the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your default mode is to make everyone around you comfortable. Focus on yourself for a change. The others will be at ease when you are at ease.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll gravitate to the creatively endowed. Self-sufficient people who don't rely on others for entertainment or happiness will be a joy to interact with, and life will improve when you can make this happen more often.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

