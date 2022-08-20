ARIES (March 21-April 19). You stand amidst a sensory swirl of potential influencers, though few are worthy of your attention. In today's over-informative world, knowing what to ignore is crucial. You'll be drawn to selections that simplify your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Knowing there are always taller peaks to climb, you'll celebrate the elevation you're at. Make an event of it! This will help you network, advance professionally and connect personally with those as supportive and enthusiastic as you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're a problem-solver extraordinaire. When yours isn't coming together fast enough, you keep the momentum going on someone else's. The energy of progress will soon bring improvement all around.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What good is knowing where to go unless you actually go? The research is stacking up. The feeling in your gut is pointing to a specific aim. Take courage and make your move.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When someone tells you how they feel, it's valuable information, especially since feelings will have more of an impact on events than the facts. Listen carefully. Allow for long pauses. Energy will be discharged through breath.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll find yourself trying to reason with unreasonable forces, most likely in the form of children or those who act like them. Maintain a sense of internal structure, appear patient with the outside world and you'll pass the test.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Either what you assumed has been proven correct, or these events are a direct result of your assumption -- in other words, you believed it, so it's coming true. It's cause for reflection either way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Regardless of what authority may bear on the situation, you are known for summarizing a situation before making a decision. There are three colors at the traffic lights of life. They suggest, yet you alone decide which to heed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today brings interesting facts to light, the sort from which there's no going back. Even if you forget the lesson, rebel against the teaching, go numb to its imprint or believe its opposite, you'll still be changed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Irritation or aggravation can be a very positive emotion to feel. It's a signal to move or adjust, to think differently or get yourself out of there entirely. It's better to feel uncomfortable and move than to get numb and stay put.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The evidence suggests there are 24 hours in a day, give or take. Your experience of the moments will have you wondering how it could be true. Time will elastify, some moments a freeze-frame and others a blur.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Beautiful experiences will catch you by surprise. You won't have to wait for it to happen. It's a function of putting yourself in the diverse environments that beautiful experiences find irresistible.