ARIES (March 21-April 19). Orphans and strays will be attracted to you because wherever you go, whatever you do, you carry with you a strong sense of grounding. Being around you feels like home.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Clicking around the internet, it's easy to find 10 people doing the same thing as you. However, you don't let that in any way discourage you. You can be sure that no one will bring it together in quite the manner as you will.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will take people to new places, either physically or figuratively, just by being the bold version of yourself who is curious, playful and magnetically drawn to novel territory.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Comfort actually undermines your work because you need people to be alert and on their toes, curious about what you'll do next. Challenge people's comfort to energize the scene.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Investigate before you try to fix a thing. Has it ever been fixed? Is a solution within the realm of possibility given the time frame? If it doesn't have a solution, then it's not a problem, just a state of things to accept and get used to.