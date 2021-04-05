ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're not working for the praise. You really want to learn from the task at hand. The applause makes the work more pleasant, though. Beware the addictive quality of approval.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you know how to have fun, you also know how to be fun. This is what you'll bring to others today -- a playful sensibility that keeps the day percolating with interest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There will be a strong urge to poke around and figure out how things work. Some disassembly will be required. It gets especially interesting when you apply the concept on a psychological level.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Reputation is a shadow. Sometimes its contours seem exactly like you; other times, it presents a grand distortion. Either way, neither your shadow nor your reputation will ever be the real you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While you may have a complicated relationship with authority, you like accountability very much. In fact, where none exists, you'll proactively create it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To know who a person is, study what the person does. That's the rule to remember today, as you'll be hearing stories and getting marketed to nonstop with pretty words that only mean as much as their supporting evidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll do the same thing. Technically, it works just fine, but it won't feel like before, because you've changed. These are early signs. No need to make a move yet. A curiosity is growing in you. More information is coming.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Society may prioritize personality traits and qualities of influence over values like nobility of heart, mind and deed, but your depth of soul prevents you from caving to this shallowness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whenever you have an experience that raises the excitement-level high, it also raises the bar high for future experiences. To some extent, you've got your hand on the controls of life today. Happiness will be a pace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Many skills are nontransferable. With modesty, you'll learn what's needed for a new arena. People appreciate your confident yet modest opinion of your own importance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As for the posturing people, you read their ambition as a desire to evolve instead of a pose to trick people. To some extent, pretending is part of the learning process. Of course, there's a line. You'll draw it today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Aside from Stretch Armstrong and Jell-O, very few things, once moved, will revert to their original state. That's what makes it so remarkable today when a relationship resumes as though nothing happened.
