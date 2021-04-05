ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're not working for the praise. You really want to learn from the task at hand. The applause makes the work more pleasant, though. Beware the addictive quality of approval.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you know how to have fun, you also know how to be fun. This is what you'll bring to others today -- a playful sensibility that keeps the day percolating with interest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There will be a strong urge to poke around and figure out how things work. Some disassembly will be required. It gets especially interesting when you apply the concept on a psychological level.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Reputation is a shadow. Sometimes its contours seem exactly like you; other times, it presents a grand distortion. Either way, neither your shadow nor your reputation will ever be the real you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While you may have a complicated relationship with authority, you like accountability very much. In fact, where none exists, you'll proactively create it.