LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). This spot you're in has obvious limitations and less obvious (at least to you) opportunities. Outsiders will be the best source of insight, ideas and information. Collect now; filter; and sort your findings later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Problems push you along. It's actually an easier way to get there than having to come up with the entire enterprise yourself. In a way, you'll be glad for all that has inconvenienced and opposed you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's a day when you're likely to gather loads of incomplete and unreliable data, only because that's what's out there. Later, you can lay it all out on the table and put your critical-thinking skills to excellent use.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If your success is solely based on how your actions measure up to your expectations of yourself, then no one in the entire world can thwart or spawn your success except you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). By noon, you've come up with theories and solutions that are the best the day will bring, and the rest of the time will be spent applying them -- hopefully. Otherwise, the morning work will have been for nothing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll get another crack at a puzzle and end up solving it differently than the way you did the first time. Try it again and again and a pattern of solutions will emerge. This pattern will work on other puzzles, too.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0